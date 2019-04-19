"Mom" stars Anna Faris (L) and Allison Janney attend the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria, Anna Faris and Ricky Martin attend Longoria's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last year. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Anna Faris discussed the lingering popularity of "The House Bunny" and the possibility of a sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Anna Faris says there's been talk of a House Bunny sequel.

The 42-year-old actress discussed the 2008 movie's lingering popularity and the possibility of a sequel during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"There's a lot of love in that movie. I love it that people still appreciate it," Faris said, confirming discussions of a sequel. "I have a fantasy of bringing Shelley back as like, a country singer."

Faris played Shelley Darlington, an aspiring Playboy Playmate who becomes the house mother of a sorority, in The House Bunny. The film co-stars Colin Hanks, Emma Stone, Kat Dennings, Rumer Willis and Katharine McPhee. Faris and McPhee celebrated the movie's 10th anniversary in August.

"Ten years ago -- I couldn't believe I was wandering around the Playboy Mansion wearing this -- I love you guys and thank you for your love," Faris captioned a photo on Instagram of herself in an all-pink ensemble.

"Today makes the 10 year anniversary of The House Bunny. ICONIC, if I do say so myself," Dennings, who portrayed Harmony, captioned a photo with Faris, Stone and Willis.

Faris is also known for playing Cindy Campbell in the first four Scary Movie films. She addressed her absence from Scary Movie 5 on Watch What Happens Live.

"I didn't see all of it," the actress said. "Truthfully, here's what I think. I always joke that I was too old ... They wanted to revamp the brand or whatever. But I thought everyone did an amazing job."

"I grew up doing those movies. I learned a lot," she added.

Faris portrays Christy Plunkett on the CBS series Mom, which is in its sixth season.