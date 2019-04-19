April 19 (UPI) -- Anna Faris says there's been talk of a House Bunny sequel.
The 42-year-old actress discussed the 2008 movie's lingering popularity and the possibility of a sequel during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.
"There's a lot of love in that movie. I love it that people still appreciate it," Faris said, confirming discussions of a sequel. "I have a fantasy of bringing Shelley back as like, a country singer."
Faris played Shelley Darlington, an aspiring Playboy Playmate who becomes the house mother of a sorority, in The House Bunny. The film co-stars Colin Hanks, Emma Stone, Kat Dennings, Rumer Willis and Katharine McPhee. Faris and McPhee celebrated the movie's 10th anniversary in August.
"Ten years ago -- I couldn't believe I was wandering around the Playboy Mansion wearing this -- I love you guys and thank you for your love," Faris captioned a photo on Instagram of herself in an all-pink ensemble.
"Today makes the 10 year anniversary of The House Bunny. ICONIC, if I do say so myself," Dennings, who portrayed Harmony, captioned a photo with Faris, Stone and Willis.
Faris is also known for playing Cindy Campbell in the first four Scary Movie films. She addressed her absence from Scary Movie 5 on Watch What Happens Live.
"I didn't see all of it," the actress said. "Truthfully, here's what I think. I always joke that I was too old ... They wanted to revamp the brand or whatever. But I thought everyone did an amazing job."
"I grew up doing those movies. I learned a lot," she added.
Faris portrays Christy Plunkett on the CBS series Mom, which is in its sixth season.