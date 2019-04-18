Universal Studios Hollywood teases new 'Jurassic World' ride

April 18 (UPI) --

Universal Studios Hollywood has released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming Jurassic World ride, which is slated to arrive this summer.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features a Tyrannosaurus Rex wreaking havoc inside the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park.

The video also includes a sneak-peak at the new ride which will take guests on a journey through Jurassic World using special water rafts. The frightening and aquatic Mosasaurus makes an appearance as the dinosaur approaches theme park goers from behind a glass aquarium.

Jurassic World - The Ride is a revamped version of Universal Studios Hollywood's previous Jurassic Park ride. The rebooted attraction is based on the new series of Jurassic World films that star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jurassic World - The Ride offers a new storyline that involves the escape of the Indominus rex. Guests will also encounter other dinosaurs before being sent down an 84-foot waterfall following an epic dinosaur battle.

