Kodak Black, three others arrested on gun, drug charges

Rapper Kodak Black and three others were arrested on gun and drug possession charges while attempting to enter the United States from Canada. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Authorities released rapper Kodak Black on bail Thursday after he and three other men were arrested at the U.S.-Canada border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested the 21-year-old, born Bill Kapri, on Wednesday for criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree and unlawful possession of marijuana while attempting to enter the United States from Canada via the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

James O' Callaghan, a public information officer for the New York State Police, told CNN there was an undeclared Glock 9mm pistol in the Cadillac Escalade that Kapri was in as he attempted to cross the border.

Another car was traveling with the group and police said the driver declared two loaded handguns, but didn't declare a third that was found in the trunk. A Glock 43, Glock 45 and mini Draco pistol were seized from the vehicle, Buffalo, N.Y., news station WKBW reported.

Authorities also found marijuana in that vehicle.

"During a primary inspection, questions were asked and at that point they made a declaration of being in possession of both marijuana and firearms," CBP officer Kevin Corsaro said.

Police also arrested Stetson President, 24, Madarrow Smith, 20, and Jeantony Saintmelus. All four men were arraigned in Lewiston Court and taken to Niagara County Jail.

Officials released Kapri after he posted bail of $40,000 or $20,000 in cash.

All four men were due to appear in court on the charges in May.