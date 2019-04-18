Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen's son Sid fractures skull

Jason Biggs (L) and Jenny Mollen attend the U.S. Open tennis championships on September 9, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jason Biggs (L) and Jenny Mollen's 5-year-old son landed in the intensive care unit after the actress accidentally dropped him on his head. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen's son Sid is "recovering nicely" after fracturing his skull over the weekend.

Mollen said in an Instagram post Wednesday 5-year-old Sid landed in the intensive care unit Saturday after she accidentally dropped him on his head.

"On Saturday evening, I dropped my son on his head causing him to fracture his skull and landing him in the ICU. I am forever grateful to Lenox hill downtown and @nyphospital for their immediate response and aid," she wrote.

Mollen thanked Biggs for his support throughout the ordeal.

"Not sure how this post turned into an Oscars acceptance speech... But @biggsjason Thank god for you!" the actress wrote. "It has been a traumatic week but Sid is home now taking things slowly and recovering nicely."

"My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position. You are not alone..." she added.

Actress Angela Kinsey and comedian Molly Austin were among those to voice their support for Mollen in the comments.

"@jennymollen sending you and your family my love. I am so glad Sid is okay!! That must have been so scary. As parents we can try our best but things can go south in a split second. Thank you for sharing," Kinsey wrote.

"My mom dropped us a bunch. Moms be droppin! You're doing great! I'm so glad he's doing ok!" Austin added.

Mollen and Biggs are parents to Sid and 19-month-old son Lazlo. The couple will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary April 23.

Biggs is known for playing Jim Levenstein in the American Pie movies and has since appeared in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. Mollen portrayed Nina Ash on Angel.