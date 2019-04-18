Famous birthdays for April 18: Kourtney Kardashian, Conan O'Brien

April 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Italian Duchess Lucrezia Borgia in 1480
-- Lawyer Clarence Darrow in 1857
-- Musician Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown in 1924
-- Actor Barbara Hale in 1922
-- Actor Hayley Mills in 1946 (age 73)
-- Actor James Woods in 1947 (age 72)
-- Actor Rick Moranis in 1953 (age 66)
-- Actor Eric Roberts in 1956 (age 63)
-- Actor Jane Leeves in 1961 (age 58)
-- Talk show host Conan O'Brien in 1963 (age 56)
-- Actor Eric McCormack in 1963 (age 56)
-- Actor Maria Bello in 1967 (age 52)
-- Actor David Tennant in 1971 (age 48)
-- Actor Melissa Joan Hart in 1976 (age 43)
-- TV personality Kourtney Kardashian in 1979 (age 40)
-- Actor America Ferrera in 1984 (age 35)
-- Actor Britt Robertson in 1990 (age 29)
-- Actor Chloe Bennet in 1992 (age 27)
-- Actor Moises Arias in 1994 (age 25)