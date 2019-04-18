Demi Moore's memoir 'Inside Out' to arrive in September

Demi Moore attending the LACMA Art + Film gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow on October 29, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Demi Moore's upcoming memoir will explore her career and personal life. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Publisher HarperCollins has announced that Demi Moore's memoir titled Inside Out, will be released on Sept. 24.

The book, penned by Moore, will explore the Hollywood star's career and personal life including her battle with addiction, body image issues, childhood trauma and how she balanced stardom with raising a family.

"Inside Out is first and foremost a woman's story; that the woman in question happens to be one of the most celebrated actresses of our time only makes her journey of vulnerability, strength and self-acceptance all that more resonant," SVP and Executive Editor of the Harper imprint Jennifer Barth who is editing the memoir said in a statement.

"I think readers are going to be surprised and moved by this book, which Harper is extremely proud to publish," she continued.

Moore, 56, is an actress, producer and director best known for her roles in St. Elmo's Fire, About Last Night, Ghost, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal and G.I. Jane, among others.

Moore shares three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis including Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Belle Willis.