April 17 (UPI) -- Michael Phelps would "love" if baby No. 3 were a girl.

The 33-year-old retired Olympic swimmer discussed his unborn child during Wednesday's episode of Today after announcing wife Nicole Phelps' pregnancy.

"I'm hoping for a girl. I would love a girl," Phelps told hosts Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist.

"I think we're going to be [surprised]," he said. "I guess I should probably be rooting for a boy because if then it's a girl, I just go through the roof. I think the odds are not really in our favor once we have two boys. Looking forward to it."

The couple have two sons, 2-year-old Boomer and 14-month-old Beckett.

"Just watching the two of them together is truly epic," he said of his boys. "Just seeing how much they really help each other, play with each other, learn from each other. And watching Booms kind of go through the counting phase -- his brain really is a sponge. It's just fun for me as a dad."

The couple announced the new pregnancy in March. With another baby on the way, Phelps shot down the possibility of returning to competitive swimming for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"For me, there's no way. Just because I don't have any goals. I have no goals I want to accomplish in the pool," he said. "If I did, I think it would be fun to come back, but it's time to keep turning the page.

"We have a ton of stuff going on and stuff I'm really excited about, being able to talk about water conservation and being able to talk about mental health," he said. "There's so many things that are big passions of mine and that keep me going."

Phelps was in the audience Sunday as Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters golf tournament. He recalled the moment in his interview with Today.

"That was one of probably the coolest shots and coolest things I've ever seen live in sports and definitely golf," the star said.

Phelps is the most-decorated Olympian of all time, with 28 medals, 23 of which are gold. He announced his second retirement in August 2016.