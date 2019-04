Famous birthdays for April 17: Sean Bean, Rooney Mara

Victoria Beckham arrives on the red carpet at The Breast Cancer Research Foundation's 2017 Hot Pink Party at the Park Avenue Armory on May 12 in New York City. She turns 45 on April 17. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Sean Bean arrives on the red carpet at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" at Radio City Music Hall on April 3 in New York City. The actor turns 60 on April 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- American industrialist/financier J.P. Morgan in 1837

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Cap Anson in 1852

-- Danish author Karen Blixen (Out of Africa), who wrote under the name Isak Dinesen, in 1885

-- Actor William Holden in 1918

-- Music promoter Don Kirshner in 1934

-- Musician Jan Hammer in 1948 (age 71)

-- Actor Olivia Hussey in 1951 (age 68)

-- Author Nick Hornby in 1957 (age 62)

-- Actor Sean Bean in 1959 (age 60)

-- Singer Maynard James Keenan in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor Henry Ian Cusick in 1967 (age 52)

-- Singer Liz Phair in 1967 (age 52)

-- Rapper Redman, born Reggie Noble, in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Jennifer Garner in 1972 (age 47)

-- Singer/model Victoria Beckham in 1974 (age 45)

-- Actor Rooney Mara in 1985 (age 34)