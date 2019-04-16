Wendy Williams' husband, Kevin Hunter, addressed his split from the TV host following cheating rumors. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Wendy Williams' husband issued an apology less than a week after the TV host filed for divorce.

Kevin Hunter addressed his split from the Wendy Williams Show host in a statement Tuesday to E! News following reports he cheated and fathered an illegitimate child.

"28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams," Hunter said. "At the time, I didn't realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world."

"I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally," he added.

Hunter, an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show, told People he takes full responsibility for his recent actions but did not get into detail.

"I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans," the producer said. "I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."

"No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine," he vowed.

Williams filed for divorce last week after Hunter's alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth in March.

"Thank you to everyone for respecting the family's privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through the process together," Williams' rep said.

Williams shared plans Monday to leave the sober house where she's been residing for some time. She went public about her living situation in March, saying Hunter and their son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., were previously the only ones aware she was seeking help for addiction issues.