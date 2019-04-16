The #ShieldsFinalChapter streams LIVE THIS SUNDAY on @WWENetwork at 9:30 ET/6:30 PT! pic.twitter.com/feOKZet1l9

April 16 (UPI) -- WWE has announced a special event for Sunday featuring The Shield's final match.

The event, titled The Shield's Final Chapter, will be available for streaming through the WWE Network at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Shield members Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Seth Rollins will be on hand to compete one last time together before Ambrose leaves WWE.

The event will also feature Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defending his title. The opponents for The Shield and Balor have yet to be announced.

WWE announced in April that Ambrose, real name Jonathan Good, had decided not to renew his contract and would be leaving the company in April. No reason for his departure was given.

Ambrose, nicknamed The Lunatic Fringe, is a former WWE Champion who has also held the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and the Raw Tag Team Championship. He is best known as a member of The Shield, one of WWE's most popular and dominant groups.

Ambrose recently said goodbye to fans alongside Rollins and Reigns following a broadcast of Monday Night Raw. WWE uploaded video of the moment to its YouTube channel.