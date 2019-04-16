Jennifer Lopez (R) and Alex Rodriguez attend the Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lopez (R) and Alex Rodriguez attend the Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lopez will be honored at the CFDA Fashion Awards in June. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez will receive the Fashion Icon award at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced in a press release Tuesday the 49-year-old singer and actress will be honored at the awards show in June.

The CFDA Board of Directors said the Fashion Icon award recognizes Lopez's "longstanding and global impact" on fashion.

"Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power," CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said. "Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements."

Lopez's memorable red carpet looks include the Versace tropical leaf print dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards and the nude Elie Saab gown she sported at the 2015 Academy Awards.

"Jennifer Lopez's style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable," CFDA president Steven Kolb said. "Designers, including many of our CFDA members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments."

The CFDA also shared the news in a tweet Tuesday.

"And the 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon is... Jennifer Lopez! The actress, singer, dancer, and producer is receiving this award for her longstanding and global impact on fashion," the post reads.

The CFDA honored model Naomi Campbell with the Fashion Icon award in 2018. Previous winners also include Beyoncé, Rihanna and Pharrell Williams.

The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards will take place June 3 in New York. Lopez kicks off her It's My Party tour June 7 in honor of her 50th birthday.