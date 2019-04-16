Georgia Engel, 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' star, dead at 70

April 16 (UPI) -- Georgia Engel, a television and Broadway star who is best known for appearing on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died at the age of 70.

Engel's friend and executor John Quilty confirmed her death to The New York Times. Engel died on Friday in Princeton, N.J.

The cause of death is unknown as Engel was a Christian Scientist and did not consult with doctors.

Jackie Stander, Engel's longtime agent, also confirmed her death to Broadway.com.

Engel starred as Georgette Franklin, the girlfriend of character Ted Baxter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1972 to 1977. The role earned her two Emmy nominations.

The actress also appeared on The Betty White Show, Jennifer Slept Here, Coach, Hot in Cleveland and as Pat on Everybody Loves Raymond from 2003 to 2005, which earned her three Emmy nominations.

Engel made her Broadway debut as a replacement player on the original production of Hello, Dolly! in 1969. She portrayed Mrs. Tottendale in the original production of The Drowsy Chaperone in 2005 and also had parts in Broadway's My One and Only and The Boys from Syracuse.

Notable deaths of 2019