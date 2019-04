Famous birthdays for April 16: Claire Foy, Martin Lawrence

Claire Foy attends the red carpet arrivals at the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10. The actor turns 35 on April 16. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Mirai Nagasu competes during the ladies figure skating free skating finals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, South Korea, on February 23. She turns 26 on April 16. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo