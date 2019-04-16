Bella Thorne splits from Mod Sun: 'I will always love you'

Bella Thorne (R) and Dani Thorne attends the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party on January 10, 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Bella Thorne attends the American Music Awards on November 20, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bella Thorne voiced her love for Mod Sun on Instagram after calling it quits with the "Amen" rapper. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Bella Thorne has split from boyfriend Mod Sun.

The 21-year-old singer and actress voiced her love for Mod Sun in an Instagram post Monday after calling it quits with the 32-year-old rapper.

Thorne shared a photo of herself and Mod Sun, born Derek Smith, in a restroom. The picture shows Thorne taking a mirror selfie as Mod Sun leans against the wall.

"I will always love you. All good things must come to an end," she captioned the post, adding a broken heart emoji.

Thorne confirmed her relationship with Mod Sun and YouTube star Tana Mongeau in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in October. She and Mod Sun sparked marriage rumors in February after Mod Sun shared a video of what appeared to be his wedding with Thorne.

"I know how lucky I am. I know I met u 1000 years ago. I won't lose u this time. I promise to rub ur toes every night, that's our deal. I love u @bellathorne," the rapper wrote.

News of Thorne's split from Mongeau broke a couple weeks later.

"Tana and I aren't together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys," Thorne wrote on Twitter.

Thorne is known for playing CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up and Paige Townsen on the Freeform series Famous in Love.