'Young and the Restless' star Kelly Kruger expecting first child

Kelly Kruger (R) and Darin Brooks are expecting their first child in the fall. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- The Young and the Restless star Kelly Kruger is going to be a mom.

The 34-year-old actress confirmed in an Instagram post Monday she's having a baby with her husband, actor Darin Brooks.

Kruger shared a pair of photos from her maternity photo shoot. The pictures show her cradling her baby bump as she poses with Brooks on a beach.

"SO EXCITED TO FINALLY SHARE THIS!!! Our most important roles to date... #BabyBrooks is on the way!!" she captioned the post.

Kruger told People she and Brooks "couldn't be more excited" to become parents.

"After about a year of trying to have a baby, we couldn't be more excited to be bringing our love into this world!" the star said.

"I get so emotional when I think about the fact that I'm growing a little human in my body that's half me and half Darin. I cry every time I think about it!" she added.

Brooks, who is known for playing Max Brady on Days of Our Lives and Wyatt Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful, praised Kruger as an inspiration.

"Kelly's been truly amazing through this whole process! She's been filming and working through it all, which is incredible! And just the strength and energy she has had to be the bearer os this new little life form is inspiring!" he said.

Kruger portrays Mackenzie Browning on The Young and the Restless. She will also appear in the new Hallmark Channel movie From Friend to Fiancé.