Wendy Williams will move out of a sober house after filing for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Wendy Williams plans to leave the sober house where she's been residing for some time.

The 54-year-old television personality announced the news during Monday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show after filing for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter last week.

Williams told the audience she spent the weekend with six sober friends, including two sponsors.

"I'm moving out of the sober house in just a few days, you know," she said, according to Us Weekly. "It'll be Wendy on her own."

Williams said her experience at the sober house was "one of the best things" to happen to her.

"I have to tell you, you know, I've been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son," the star said, according to People.

"Addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head-on has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life," she added. "I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster than ever."

Williams is parent to 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter, Jr., with Hunter. She filed for divorce from Hunter Wednesday after 21 years of marriage.

"Thank you to everyone for respecting the family's privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together," Williams' rep said.

Williams announced in March she is living in a sober house due to her past struggle with a cocaine addiction. She said Hunter and their son were previously the only ones aware she was seeking help.