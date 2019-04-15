Jeremy Allen White got engaged to girlfriend Addison Timlin. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Shameless star Jeremy Allen White is engaged to be married.

Us Weekly confirmed Sunday the 28-year-old actor recently got engaged to his girlfriend, actress Addison Timlin.

White and Timlin sparked speculation Friday after Timlin was spotting wearing a diamond ring on her left hand during an outing with White in Los Angeles.

Timlin shared a photo Sunday on Instagram showing her ring.

"Mom & Dad," she captioned the post.

White and Timlin met on the set of the 2008 movie Afterschool. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ezer Billie, in October.

"Ezer Billie White 10.20.2018 Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter," Timlin wrote on Instagram at the time.

Timlin called White her "best friend" in a throwback post on the actor's birthday in February.

"Happy birthday to my very best friend," she wrote. "I love you so much it is stupid."

White plays Phillip "Lip" Gallagher on the Showtime series Shameless. His co-star Noel Fisher announced last week he will return as Mickey in Season 10.