Tatyana Ali announced she is pregnant with her second child by uploading a photo of her new baby bump on Instagram. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Tatyana Ali announced on Instagram she is expecting her second child with her husband, Dr. Vaughn Rasberry.

Ali, 40, made the announcement by uploading a photo of her baby bump on Sunday.

"I was on a work trip recently and I thought it was about time I captured my baby bump. We're so excited! They say every pregnancy is different and they ain't lying. Phew! I'm exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly. Feeling very blessed. #BabyRasberry," Ali said.

The actress and Rasberry are already parents to 2-year-old son Edward Aszard who was born in September 2016. The couple tied the knot in July 2016.

Ali also posted on Instagram a photo of herself sitting with Edward who was using a telephone. "'Who are you calling?' I asked. He said, 'the baby in Mama's tummy' - Already in cahoots," Ali captioned the image.

Ali appeared as Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air which ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996. The sitcom also famously starred Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell and the late James Avery.