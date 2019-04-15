April 15 (UPI) -- Conan sidekick Andy Richter is headed for divorce.

The 52-year-old writer and television personality announced his separation from wife Sarah Thyre in a tweet Saturday after 25 years of marriage.

"It is with sadness that Sarah and I announce that we have separated and have begun divorce proceedings," Richter wrote.

"We are extremely proud of the life we've built together and shared with so many friends over the years, and even though our marriage has reached its completion we will always maintain a loving friendship and parenting partnership," he said.

Richter and Thyre are parents to 18-year-old son William Oscar and 12-year-old daughter Mercy Josephine. Thyre also shared news of the split in a post on her own account.

"After careful consideration, @AndyRicher and I have decided to divorce. We've shared a wonderful 27+ years and have 2 fabulous kids whom we love and will continue to parent together," the 50-year-old writer and actress wrote.

"Thanks to our friends and family for their support. Looking forward to the next chapter..." she added.

Richter, who has worked with late-night TV host Conan O'Brien for years, later thanked fans for their support.

"The amount of love and support that you all have shown is truly a gift and so so meaningful to me. I feel very loved. Thank you," he wrote.

Us Weekly said Richter and Thyre met during the production of The Real Live Brady Bunch in 1991. The pair married in March 1994.

Richter has appeared with O'Brien on Late Night, The Tonight Show and Conan. He voices the lemur Mort in the Madagascar movies.