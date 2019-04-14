Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson marry in Palo Verdes, Calif.

Dancer Jenna Johnson attends the 24th annual Race To Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills on May 5, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy married Jenna Johnson in California on Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars castmates Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson exchanged wedding vows in an oceanside ceremony on Saturday in Palo Verdes, Calif.

"Mr. & Mrs. Chmerkovskiy 4.13.2019," Chmerkovskiy captioned a photo on Instagram of him and his bride wearing formalwear.

People.com, which published exclusive wedding portraits of the couple, said about 200 guests attended the ceremony at the Terranea Resort.

Johnson, 25, wore a long-sleeved, white Vera Wang gown and Chmerkovskiy, 32, donned a black velvet Brooks Brothers tuxedo for the occasion.

UsMagazine.com said Adam Rippon, Laurie Hernandez, Normani, Ginger Zee, Nikki Bellas, Artem Chigvintsev, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Witney Carson were among the 200 guests.

The groom's brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta Murgatroyd were also in attendance.

Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson announced their engagement in June 2018.