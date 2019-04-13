Laurie Metcalf, Eddie Izzard to star in 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?'

Comedian Eddie Izzard participates in a Q&A during Politicon in Los Angeles on October 20, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- The Conners star Laurie Metcalf and The Riches alum Eddie Izzard are set to star in the Broadway revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Variety said Joe Mantello is onboard to direct the production scheduled to premiere in New York next year.

Previews are to begin on March 2, with an official opening planned for April 9, Deadline.com said.

Edward Albee's 1962 dark comedy is about what happens when a married, sniping, older couple -- Martha and George -- invites a younger pair -- Nick and Honey (played by Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran) -- to their house for drinks.

A famous 1966 version starred Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, George Segal and Sandy Dennis.