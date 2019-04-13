Trending Stories

'Invisible Man': Elisabeth Moss joins Dark Universe remake
Julianna Margulies turned down 'Good Fight' over pay dispute
'Avengers' cast share favorite Marvel movie lines on 'Kimmel'
'Shameless': Noel Fisher to return as Mickey in Season 10
Winona Ryder, John Turturro to star in HBO's 'The Plot Against America'

Photo Gallery

 
Celebrities get silly on the red carpet

Latest News

Sudan's military leader: Civilian government to take power in two years
U.K. police: Man rammed car into Ukrainian ambassador's vehicle
Mick Jagger posts 'walk in the park' photo after heart surgery
Laurie Metcalf, Eddie Izzard to star in 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?'
World's biggest airplane takes off, lands for first time
 
Back to Article
/