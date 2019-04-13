Trending Stories

'Invisible Man': Elisabeth Moss joins Dark Universe remake
Julianna Margulies turned down 'Good Fight' over pay dispute
'Avengers' cast share favorite Marvel movie lines on 'Kimmel'
'Shameless': Noel Fisher to return as Mickey in Season 10
Winona Ryder, John Turturro to star in HBO's 'The Plot Against America'

Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

Billie Eilish's 'When We All Fall Asleep' tops U.S. album chart
Kim slams U.S. diplomacy, but says he's open to 3rd summit with Trump
Famous birthdays for April 13: Paul Sorvino, Allison Williams
On This Day: Phil Spector found guilty of murder
UPI Almanac for Saturday, April 13, 2019
 
Back to Article
/