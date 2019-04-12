Singer Tina Turner performs in concert in Paris on April 29, 2009. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actress Adrienne Warren and actor Kobna Holdbrook-Smith appear in the West End production of "The Tina Turner Musical." The show is moving to Broadway this fall. Photo by Manuel Harlan, courtesy of Boneau/Bryan-Brown

April 12 (UPI) -- The Tina Turner Musical, starring Adrienne Warren as the titular music icon, is scheduled to open on Broadway on Nov. 7, the show's producers said.

Previews are slated to begin on Oct. 12 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York.

Warren is reprising the role she played in the West End production of the show.

Additional casting is expected to be announced soon.

"This new musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race," a press release said.

The 12-time, Grammy-winning recording star has been battling health issues in recent years. She suffered a stroke, then battled intestinal cancer and underwent a kidney transplant. She is known for her songs "What's Love Got to Do With It," "We Don't Need Another Hero," "Let's Stay Together," "Private Dancer," "River Deep -- Mountain High" and "Proud Mary."