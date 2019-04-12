Hilaria Baldwin (R), pictured with Alec Baldwin (L) and daughter Carmen, said she's experiencing both sadness and optimism after miscarrying her fifth child with Alec. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Hilaria Baldwin is finding balance in the wake of her miscarriage.

The 35-year-old said in an Instagram post Friday she's experiencing both sadness and optimism after miscarrying her fifth child with her husband, actor Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin shared a throwback photo of herself with son Rafael and daughter Carmen during her pregnancy with son Leonardo. She said remembering happy moments gives her perspective during difficult times.

"In coping with loss or a difficult time, it is important to be present for your emotions and process, but also keep an eye on perspective and joyful moments. This photos, sent to me by a friend just now, was taken 3 years ago today," she captioned the post.

Baldwin is parent to four children, Rafael, Carmen, Leonardo and son Romeo, with Alec. She said she's focused on her "blessings" as she copes with her miscarriage.

"When I get sad, I like to remind myself that sadness passes like a season," she wrote. "I like to look at my blessings, my happiness, and always remembering that I have so many more good times to look forward to."

"It is a balance of sitting with grief, as we don't want to shove it away and not address it... but also not let it cloud how wonderful life is," she added. "If you feel cloudy and down, reach out... our communities can remind us that there is sunshine too."

Baldwin had announced last week there was a "very, very small chance" of her carrying her unborn child to term. She confirmed she had a miscarriage Tuesday following an ultrasound.

"There was no heartbeat today at my scan... so its over... but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here," she captioned a family photo with Alec and their children.

"Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together... I hope this beautiful conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life," she added.

Baldwin married Alec in June 2012. Alec is also parent to daughter Ireland with Kim Basinger.