Google celebrates the 100th anniversary of Bauhaus with new Doodle

April 12 (UPI) -- Google marked the 100th anniversary of Bauhaus with a new Doodle Friday.

Bauhaus was founded by German architect Walter Gropius 100 years ago as a school for the arts and a school of thought, Google said. Europe's finest artists gathered there to teach the next generation.

Gropius' Bauhaus, which means "house of building," was meant to merge craftsmanship, fine arts and modern technology, but had a much larger impact, Google said.

Students at Bauhaus learned carpentry, metal, pottery, stained glass, wall painting, weaving, graphics and typography.

Faculty including art world luminaries Paul Klee, Wassily Kandinsky, Marielle Brandt, Laszlo Maholy-Nagy, Herbert Bayer and Marcel Breuer.

Bauhaus disbanded in 1933, but its students returned to their countries and started their own schools, including New Bauhaus in Chicago, Black Mountain College in North Carolina and White City in Tel Aviv.

Today's Doodle celebrates the institution and movement of Bauhaus which followed the principle, "form equals function."