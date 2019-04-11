Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to keep royal birth private

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle greet well-wishers during an official royal visit to Sussex, England, on October 3. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle will keep their birth plan private as they prepare to welcome their first child. File Photo by Geoff Caddick/EPA-EFE

April 11 (UPI) -- Expectant parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to keep the royal birth private.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday the duke and duchess of Sussex will keep their birth plan private as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," the palace said, according to Hello!

"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private," the palace added. "The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a family."

People said Harry and Markle won't pose on the steps of the hospital to introduce their newborn, as Harry's brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, have done with their three children. The couple are instead expected to take part in a photo op on the grounds of Windsor Castle within a few days of the child's birth.

Buckingham Palace is still expected to announce when Markle goes into labor. Harry and Markle will likely share the birth announcement on their Instagram account, @sussexroyal, which they debuted this month.

Harry and Markle married in May and announced Markle's pregnancy in October. The palace confirmed in March Harry and Markle will establish a separate court from William and Middleton based out of Buckingham Palace.