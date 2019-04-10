Scarlett Johansson is firing back at paparazzi after the actress said she was pursued following a taping of "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson is slamming paparazzi after the Avengers star said she was pursued dangerously through traffic.

Johansson released a statement on what happened through her representative on Tuesday which referenced the death of Princess Diana. The actress said five cars full of men followed her vehicle on Monday, running red lights and putting other drivers at risk after she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Johansson visited a police station after the incident. Police said Johansson was not driving the car but that all three occupants felt unsafe.

Johansson made it home safely and no further action was taken.

"The paparazzi consistently go to increasingly dangerous lengths to stalk and harass people they are photographing. Even after Princess Diana's tragic death, the laws were never changed to protect targets from the lawless paparazzi," the statement said.

"The paparazzi put people's lives at risk, so they can wait for days in quiet neighborhoods in blacked out cars, and try to follow me to the playground and photograph my child and other people's children in a safe place that should be off limits, but isn't. All of this is perfectly legal," she continued.

"After yesterday's incident, I felt it was my duty as a concerned citizen who was being pursued dangerously and stalked to go to the local precinct and seek guidance there," Johansson said. "Women across the U.S. are stalked, harassed and frightened and a universal law to address stalking must be at the forefront of law enforcement conversations. Until paparazzi are considered by the law for the criminal stalkers they are, it's just a waiting game before another person gets seriously injured or killed, like Princess Diana."

Johansson had appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her next film, Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel superhero epic is set to arrive in theaters on April 26.