Seymour Cassel, 'Faces' star, dead at 84

Actor Seymour Cassel, who received an Oscar nomination for his role in "Faces," had died at the age of 84. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Seymour Cassel poses for pictures at the Tribeca Film Festival press conference for "The Tenant" on April 25, 2005. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
April 9 (UPI) -- Actor Seymour Cassel, best known for starring in a number of films from directors John Cassavetes and Wes Anderson, has died at the age of 84.
Cassel died Sunday in Los Angeles from complications of Alzheimer's disease, his son Matt confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.
Variety also confirmed the film star's death.
Cassel received an Oscar nomination for his role as Chet in 1968's Faces, which Cassavetes directed. He appeared in other features from Cassavetes, including Shadows in an uncredited role, Too Late Blues, Minnie and Moskowitz, The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, Opening Night and Love Streams.
Anderson used Cassel in his films Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. Other film credits include Dick Tracy, Tin Men, The Last Tycoon, Honeymoon in Vegas, Convoy and Indecent Proposal, among others.
Cassel's television roles include appearances on Twelve O'Clock High, Combat!, The F.B.I., Batman and The Lloyd Bridges Show in an episode directed by Cassavetes.
Cassel is survived by his three children, Matt, Dilyn and Lisa, along with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Notable deaths of 2019
Nipsy Hussle (R) and his daughter Emani Asghedom are pictured arriving for the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Ermias Ashgedom -- better known as rapper Nipsey Hussle -- was shot dead
in Los Angeles on March 31 a day before he was set to meet with police to discuss gang violence. Hours before he was shot Sunday, Nipsey Hussle tweeted, "Having strong enemies is a blessing." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Agnes Varda arrives at the award photo call after receiving the "Honorary Palme d'Or" prize during the 68th annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 24, 2015. The French film director, known
for her films "Cléo from 5 to 7" and Vagabond" died of cancer in her home at the age of 90. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Alan Krueger, then-President Obama's nominee to lead the Council of Economic Advisers, is seen as Obama introduces him in the Rose Garden at the White House on August 29, 2011. Krueger died
the weekend of March 16 at age 58. Krueger served as chief economist at the Department of Labor for President Bill Clinton, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers for President Barack Obama and was a professor of political economy at Princeton. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Ted Lindsay, former player of the Detroit Red Wings, arrives for the 2012 NHL Awards at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas on June 20, 2012. Lindsay died
March 4 at age 93. The 1966 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee played 17 seasons, including 14 years with the Red Wings and three years with the Chicago Black Hawks. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo
Luke Perry arrives on the red carpet at the CW Upfront on May 18, 2017 in New York City. Perry, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum and "Riverdale" star, died
on March 4 after having a "massive" stroke. Perry was 52. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Keith Flint, of the English electronic dance music band The Prodigy, performs during a concert at the 24th annual Les Vieilles Charrues Festival in Carhaix, France on July 18, 2015. Flint died
on March 4 at his home in Essex, England at 49 years old. Flint, known for his colorful, spiked hair and high-energy performances, originally joined The Prodigy as a dancer before becoming their frontman. Photo by Hugo Marie/ EPA-EFE
Actress Katherine Helmond, the voice of Lizzie in "Cars," dodges raindrops as she walks the red carpet at the world premiere of the film at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C. on May 26, 2006. Helmond died
on March 1 of complications from Alzheimer's disease at age 89. Helmond was best known for her role as as Mona Robinson on "Who's the Boss?" File Photo by Bob Carey/UPI | License Photo
Peter Tork with The Monkees perform at the Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca Raton, Fla. on July 27, 2013. Tork, a bass player and keyboardist for the Monkees, died
February 21 at age 77. The Monkees sold millions of albums and released No. 1 hits, including "I'm a Believer." File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Dodgers greats Maury Wills (L) and Don Newcombe chat before a press conference in center field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on May 2, 2012. Newcombe died
on February 19 at 92 years old after a lengthy illness. Newcombe won the first Cy Young Award in Major League Baseball history in 1956. He also won the National League MVP award that season. File Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea | License Photo
Karl Lagerfeld arrives on the red carpet at the WWD Honors on October 24, 2017 in New York City. Lagerfeld, fashion industry icon and Chanel creative director, died
at 85 years old on February 19 in Paris. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lee Radziwill leads the way for her sister, Jacqueline Onassis, as they attend Caroline Kennedy's graduation at Concord Academy on June 5, 1975. Radziwill, socialite and the younger sister of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, died
of natural causes on February 15. She was 85. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., speaks with members of the press at a news conference on June 16, 2005 in Washington, D.C. Barely a month after beginning his 13th term in Congress, longtime North Carolina Republican Rep. Walter Jones died
on February 10 -- his 76th birthday -- after being in hospice care for a month. Jones is perhaps best known for expressing regret over his 2003 vote authorizing the President George W. Bush's invasion of Iraq. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo
Then-Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., attends at a news conference in Washington, D.C. on July 27, 2011. Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, died
February 7 at the age of 92. He had cancer. Dingell received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014 from President Barack Obama. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Baseball legend Frank Robinson throws out the honorary first pitch before game three of the NLDS playoff on October 10, 2012 in Washington, D.C. The Baseball Hall of Famer died
February 7 at age 83. Robinson was the first manager of the Nationals in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
"Young and the Restless" actor Kristoff St. John, shown here accepting a Daytime Emmy Award in 2008, died February 3
at his California home. He was 52. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Grammy Award-winning R&B singer James Ingram, shown here in 2004, died at age 66.
He was known for songs "One Hundred Ways" and "Yah Mo B There." File Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo
Broadway singer Carol Channing, shown at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2010, died January 15
of natural causes at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The actress, known for her work in "Hello, Dolly!" and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," was 97. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Patricia Wald, the first woman to preside over the federal appeals court in the District of Columbia, died January 12
of pancreatic cancer. She was 90. In 2013, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Harold Brown (R) died January 4
at his California home. Brown served under President Jimmy Carter and was the first scientist to run the Pentagon. He is pictured conferring with Sen. John Warner, R-Va., in December 1979. File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI | License Photo
0 of 0