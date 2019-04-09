Seymour Cassel, 'Faces' star, dead at 84

Seymour Cassel poses for pictures at the Tribeca Film Festival press conference for "The Tenant" on April 25, 2005. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Actor Seymour Cassel, who received an Oscar nomination for his role in "Faces," had died at the age of 84. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Actor Seymour Cassel, best known for starring in a number of films from directors John Cassavetes and Wes Anderson, has died at the age of 84.

Cassel died Sunday in Los Angeles from complications of Alzheimer's disease, his son Matt confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Variety also confirmed the film star's death.

Cassel received an Oscar nomination for his role as Chet in 1968's Faces, which Cassavetes directed. He appeared in other features from Cassavetes, including Shadows in an uncredited role, Too Late Blues, Minnie and Moskowitz, The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, Opening Night and Love Streams.

Anderson used Cassel in his films Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. Other film credits include Dick Tracy, Tin Men, The Last Tycoon, Honeymoon in Vegas, Convoy and Indecent Proposal, among others.

Cassel's television roles include appearances on Twelve O'Clock High, Combat!, The F.B.I., Batman and The Lloyd Bridges Show in an episode directed by Cassavetes.

Cassel is survived by his three children, Matt, Dilyn and Lisa, along with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Notable deaths of 2019