Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia (left to right) attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mandy Moore is collaborating with Taylor Goldsmith and friends on new songs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore says she's working on new music with her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

The 34-year-old singer and actress said on Monday's episode of Busy Tonight she's collaborating with Goldsmith on new songs nearly 10 years after the release of her last album.

"I'm working on music again, which is so exciting. I haven't put out a record in a decade," Moore told host Busy Philipps.

"I'm writing with my friends, I'm writing with my husband," she said. "To be able to share such a huge part of who I am that's sort of been dormant for so long, to be able to share that with the people I'm closest to, there's nothing better than that."

The This is Us star named Fleetwood Mac as in inspiration behind her sound.

"I want it to sound like what Fleetwood Mac would sound like in 2019," she shared. "Lots of harmonies, sun-drenched California, quintessential folky pop."

Moore last released the album Amanda Leigh in May 2009. She said in an interview with The New York Times in February her ex-husband, singer Ryan Adams, was emotionally abusive during their marriage and negatively impacted her music career.

"His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time -- my entire mid-to-late 20s," the star said.

Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on the NBC series This is Us, which completed its third season last week. Her co-star Chrissy Metz discussed the show during Monday's episode The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.