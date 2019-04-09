Claire Holt discussed her miscarriage prior to welcoming a baby boy, James, with husband Andrew Joblon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Claire Holt revisited her miscarriage ahead of the birth of her son.

The 30-year-old actress discussed her experience in the spring issue of Mini magazine. She spoke to the publication prior to welcoming a baby boy, James, with husband Andrew Joblon.

Holt had a miscarriage in March 2018 in her first trimester of pregnancy. She detailed the experience and its impact on her second pregnancy in the interview.

"Our journey certainly hasn't been an easy one," the star said. "When we decided that we wanted to try for a baby, we were lucky to conceive fairly quickly. I remember feeling so joyful and excited when two lines appeared on the pregnancy test early last year."

"Sadly, we lost the baby late in the first trimester. It was devastating and I felt broken and ashamed," she shared. "Because I experienced such intense grief, I found it very difficult to process things and move on. Thankfully, we were blessed with another pregnancy around five months later."

The Originals alum said her miscarriage led to "a lot of anxiety" during her second pregnancy.

"Because of the miscarriage, I didn't want to get my hopes up," Holt explained. "It was quite difficult to connect with the baby and I was on edge for most of the first semester."

"After we were told that the baby was genetically healthy, I allowed myself to relax a little, but it was certainly a different experience than the first time," she said.

Holt gave birth in March and introduced James in an Instagram post.

"James Holt Joblon," she wrote. "Everything they say is true. There is no love like it."

Holt is known for playing Rebekah Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. She has since portrayed Charmain Tully on the NBC series Aquarius.