Nadja Regin, 'From Russia with Love,' 'Goldfinger' star, dead at 87

We are very sorry to learn that Nadja Regin has passed away at the age of 87. Nadja appeared in two Bond films, FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE and GOLDFINGER. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/PVriNun3MY

April 8 (UPI) -- Nadja Regin, an actress who appeared in two James Bond films, including 1963's From Russia with Love and 1964's Goldfinger, has died at the age of 87.

The official Twitter account for the James Bond franchise confirmed Regin's death on Monday alongside a photo of Regin from the spy series.

Regin appeared alongside Sean Connery as Agent 007 in both films. She portrayed the mistress of Kerim Bey in From Russia with Love and then as belly dancer Bonita in Goldfinger. Regin also starred in several British television shows before quitting acting in the 1980s.

"We are very sorry to learn that Nadja Regin has passed away at the age of 87," the Bond Twitter account said. "Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."

Regin's death comes following the recent death of actress Tania Mallet at the age of 77 who also starred in Goldfinger.

Mallet was featured in the spy-action film as Tilly Masterson who sought revenge against the titular villain played by Gert Frobe, who had killed her sister by painting her gold.

Notable deaths of 2019