Will Ferrell, Adam McKay to end producing partnership

Screenwriters Adam McKay and Charles Randolph appear backstage with the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for "The Big Short" at the Oscars in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor-producer Will Ferrell and filmmaker Adam McKay are ending their creative partnership known as Sanchez Productions. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are closing their Sanchez Productions comedy company after more than a decade.

Deadline.com said the men remain close friends and will finish the projects they have in the works, but plan to go their separate ways professionally after that.

"Thank you to everyone who collaborated with us for 13 years. Proud of the stuff we got to work on and most of all, the amazing people we worked with. Also excited for new stuff to come...," McKay tweeted.

Among the company's classic comedies are Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers and The Other Guys, which McKay directed and in which Ferrell starred.

McKay, 50, recently wrote and directed the Oscar contenders The Big Short and Vice. He won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Big Short.

Ferrell, 51, launched in February The Ron Burgundy Podcast, which features him as his memorable character from the Anchorman movies, which are set in the 1970s.

He also has signed on to star in the Netflix movie, Eurovision.