Reports: Human remains found at former Mouseketeer Dennis Day's home

April 7 (UPI) -- Human remains have been discovered at the Phoenix, Ore., home of 1950s child star Dennis Day in the original Mickey Mouse Club show.

The Oregon State Police said the body has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

The Medford Mail Tribune reported the house belonged to Day, 76.

Day appeared in two seasons of the show from 1955-57, joining actress Annette Funicello. He was one of 10 club members retained for the second season of the show created by Walt Disney, according to originalmmc.com.

KDRV-TV said Day shares the home with his husband, Ernest "Ernie" Caswell.

Caswell, who suffers from memory loss, reported Day missing in July, Oregon Live said.

Caswell reportedly was in the hospital at the time.