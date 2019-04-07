CNN's Don Lemon engaged to longtime beau Tim Malone

Broadcast journalist Don Lemon arrives on the red carpet at the Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives premiere on April 19, 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Broadcast journalist Don Lemon arrives at the National Geographic Channel "MARS" premiere on October 26, 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

CNN's Don Lemon accepted his boyfriend Tim Malone's marriage proposal this weekend. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- CNN anchor Don Lemon announced his engagement to real estate agent Tim Malone in a cute Instagram post this weekend.

"He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?" Lemon wrote on Saturday.

The message accompanied two photos of Lemon's and Malone's hands, both of which had bands on the ring fingers and were holding a dog collar tag that read, "Daddy, will you marry Papa?"

People.com said Lemon and Malone have been together since the summer of 2016. Malone reportedly proposed to Lemon after an early birthday celebration in Manhattan on Friday.

Lemon is 53 and Malone's age hasn't been disclosed, but he said on his LinkedIn page that he graduated from Boston College in 2006.

Lemon posted a photo of them smiling together, wearing blue tuxedos at a formal event at the Indian Creek Country Club in March. It is captioned, "#GayWeddingCakeTopper."