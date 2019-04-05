WWE's Zack Ryder engaged to NXT's Chelsea Green

April 5 (UPI) -- WWE superstar Zack Ryder is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Chelsea Green, who competes in WWE's development brand NXT.

Ryder, a former Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Champion, confirmed the engagement on Twitter Thursday alongside a video he shot of Green showing off the engagement ring near the Empire State Building in New York.

"She said Ooh Yeah!" Ryder wrote.

Green posted photos of herself with Ryder on Instagram, featuring the couple smiling for a selfie and sharing a glass of champagne.

"HE DID IT. Locked dowwwwn," she said.

WrestleMania 35, WWE's biggest show of the year, will air live Sunday on the WWE Network and pay-per-view from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., at 7 p.m. ET.

Ryder will be featured on the event teaming up with Curt Hawkins to take on The Revival for the Raw Tag Team Championships.