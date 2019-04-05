WWE WrestleMania 35 predictions: Who will win?

April 5 (UPI) -- WrestleMania, WWE's biggest show of the year, returns Sunday and will feature the event's first-ever women's main event, two legends entering the ring for the final time, and multiple champions facing their toughest challenges yet.

The extravaganza will air live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. at 7 p.m. ET.

Here are the top matches scheduled to take place and UPI's predicted winners

The main event of WrestleMania 35 has been months in the making as finally Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will collide on the grandest stage of them all. Adding newly crowned Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair into the mix has made this winner takes all contest one of the most important and noteworthy women's matches in professional wrestling history. Taking into the account the magnitude of the bout, it's hard to determine who WWE will crown as their undisputed leader of the women's division, however, Lynch remains the frontrunner due to her popularity and the positive reactions her win would garner from the live audience. Lynch, also known as The Man, holding up both the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships among fireworks and cheers would be a WrestleMania moment for the ages. Rousey, despite her mainstream appeal, has an uncertain future in WWE while Flair has already had enough time in the spotlight, earning multiple championships and big victories.

Predicted winner: Becky Lynch

Brock Lesnar's reign of terror as Universal Champion was also put to the test last year at WrestleMania 34 with The Beast once again coming out on top. No matter how many times it appears that Lesnar's time as champion is over, he pulls out another victory despite lingering rumors that he could be eyeing a return to UFC. Rollins, a star who deserves to hold one of WWE's top championships once again, will unfortunately be Lesnar's latest victim. Who will finally be the one to topple Lesnar once and for all? WWE, going by their history, would probably love to have Roman Reigns battle Lesnar once again, making The Big Dog the hero they always envisioned him as.

Predicted winner: Brock Lesnar

Daniel Bryan's journey from resilient underdog to preachy and villainous champion has been fascinating, with the former Yes Man changing into the very thing he fought against at WrestleMania 30. Now Bryan is the one keeping down a popular underdog in the form of Kofi Kingston who has fought through impossible odds to earn this once in a lifetime opportunity. Kingston, just like how Bryan rose above adversity to capture gold five years ago, will produce the feel good moment of the night when he becomes WWE Champion for the first time in his career. WWE will also want to show Kingston celebrating with his New Day partners Xavier Woods and Big E, a party worthy of WrestleMania.

Predicted winner: Kofi Kingston

Batista, also known as Hollywood star Dave Bautista, will be going all out for his final WWE match, facing off against his former ally and rival Triple H. The history between these two decorated grapplers points to this No Holds Barred Match turning violent and bloody quick. Batista will want to close the book on his storied professional wrestling career on a high note, meaning that anything can happen including the involvement of living legend Ric Flair who The Animal attacked on his 70th birthday in order to goad Triple H into a final confrontation. The added wrinkle of Triple H having to hang up his wrestling boots forever practically guarantees that The Game will win as Triple H appears to still have a few WrestleMania matches left in the tank. Triple H winning will not take away from Batista saying farewell in spectacular style.

Predicted winner: Triple H

Reigns' return to WWE following his battle with leukemia gives this match a special feeling as The Big Dog enters into a WrestleMania that many never imagined he would be able to compete in. Drew McIntyre has made this feud with Reigns personal, bringing up his rival's health issues and family, making The Scottish Psychopath the one who deserves to be punished. WWE appears to have big plans for McIntyre down the line, which will allow him to shine during the match but Reigns will get the victory as he transitions back to being the face of the company.

Predicted winner: Roman Reigns

This battle between two of Smackdown Live's biggest, most popular and talented stars has the potential to steal the show. AJ Styles and Randy Orton are poised to unleash a number of their exciting, signature moves during the bout including the Phenomenal Forearm and the RKO that will leave fans standing on their feet. Orton, when the athletic showcase is over, will most likely have his hand raised in victory as WWE has a history of having their homemade stars win over competitors like Styles who first made a name for themselves outside the company.

Predicted winner: Randy Orton

The Miz is seeking revenge against his former tag team partner Shane McMahon after the authority figure betrayed the A-lister and humiliated his father. Expect The Miz and McMahon to battle all across the arena and potentially the backstage area due to the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation. The rule set even allows The Miz's dad to get some retribution against McMahon and even opens the door for his wife Maryse to make an appearance and help her husband to victory. McMahon has picked the wrong family to mess with.

Predicted winner: The Miz

Inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, also known as The Boss 'n' Connection, have their work cut out for them facing so many other superstars including returning Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Nia Jax and Tamina's size and strength will also be on full display along with The IIconics double-team attacks and villainous antics. Banks and Bayley have just gotten started as tag team champions, however, giving them an edge over the others as the popular pairing still have plenty of other teams they can face off against in order to help elevate the new titles.

Predicted winner: Sasha Banks & Bayley

Kurt Angle, just like Batista, will be competing in a farewell match at WrestleMania against someone he has history with. Angle, a Hall of Famer, feuded with Corbin throughout 2018 as the general manager of Raw. The Olympic gold medalist, as he retires from in-ring action, will most likely want to give the spotlight to a newer wrestler and take a loss so many others in sports entertainment have before him.

Predicted winner: Baron Corbin

Finn Balor has promised that he will bring out his mysterious and powerful Demon form when he battles Bobby Lashley on Sunday, a transformation that has never seen defeat in the WWE. The appearance of Balor's rare persona spells out certain doom for Lashley, who will try once again to come out on top using his mouthpiece Lio Rush to cheat. A Demon powered Balor, however, should have no issue dealing with two threats at once.

Predicted winner: Finn Balor

WrestleMania 35 will also feature a Women's Battle Royal, the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese.