Gordon Ramsay attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on February 22, 2015. File Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Gordon Ramsay attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on February 28, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Gordon Ramsay (R), pictured with daughter Holly, took to Instagram after welcoming a baby boy with wife Tana Ramsay. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Gordon Ramsay is giving fans a first glimpse of his newborn son.

The 52-year-old celebrity chef and television personality took to Instagram Thursday after welcoming his fifth child, a baby boy, with wife Tana Ramsay.

Ramsay shared a slideshow of photos of himself with Tana and their son, Oscar James. He made a play on his son's name in the caption.

"After 3 baftas and one Emmy.... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch! Xxx," the star wrote.

Ramsay and Tana are also parents to 21-year-old daughter Megan, 19-year-old twins Jack and Holly, and 17-year-old daughter Matilda. The couple announced Tana's pregnancy on New Year's Day in January.

"Exciting news! Happy new year from all the Ramsay's," Ramsay wrote on Instagram at the time.

Tana previously had a miscarriage in 2016.

"Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks," Ramsay said in a Facebook post in June 2016. "We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months."

Ramsay is known for the TV series MasterChef, Hell's Kitchen and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares. He also owns several restaurants, including Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London.