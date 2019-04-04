Danielle Monet is "sooo excited" to welcome a baby with fiancé Andrew Gardner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon star Daniella Monet is going to be a mom.

The 30-year-old actress announced in an Instagram post Wednesday she's expecting her first child with fiancé Andrew Gardner.

Monet shared a photo of herself with Gardner, the creator of the men's clothing brand Gafton. The picture shows Gardner holding up a positive pregnancy test.

"We're going to be parents!!! Can you believe it?? MOM & DAD. We are sooo excited and even more excited to finally share the news! #BabyDandrew," Monet captioned the post.

The Victorious alum said in an interview with People she's hoping for a son.

"It's just something about a boy," the actress explained. "I grew up around a lot of guys in the neighborhood; I was probably one of the only girls. I also had a little brother who is still, to this day, like my kid, and I just have a lot of experience with boys."

"If it's a girl it will be a very new experience, which I actually look forward to, but if it's a boy, I think I'm ready," she said.

Monet has been vegan since age 13 and intends to raise her baby as a vegan as well. She also plans to have a natural water birth.

"I'm pretty healthy and mindful of my body. I've never been much of a doctor person, so I would want to try and do a birth as natural as possible!" the star said.

Monet played Trina Vega on Victorious and iCarly. She also hosted the Nickelodeon game show Paradise Run, which ended in January 2018 after a three-season run.