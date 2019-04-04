Hilaria Baldwin expects to have miscarriage: 'The baby isn't growing'

April 4 (UPI) -- Hilaria Baldwin says she is "most likely experiencing" a miscarriage.
The 35-year-old author and podcast host said in an Instagram post Thursday there's only a "very, very small" chance of her carrying her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin to term.
"I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies... and I don't want to keep this from you, just because it isn't as positive and shiny as the rest," Hilaria captioned a mirror selfie.
"Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it," she said. "I don't want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand."
Hilaria is in her first trimester of pregnancy and gave an update on her unborn baby's health.
"So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn't strong, and the baby isn't growing very much. So we wait -- and this is hard. So much uncertainty... but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy," the expectant mom said.
"I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult," she added. "I'm hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic."
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
Hilaria later thanked fans for their support in a post on Instagram Stories.
"Thank you for the support and for your stories... this is why I wanted to share... we are such a community here. And may we continue to stick together and lift each other up," she wrote.
Hilaria is parent to 5-year-old daughter Carmen and three sons, 3-year-old Rafael, 2-year-old Leonardo and 10-month-old Romeo, with Baldwin, who is also parent to 23-year-old daughter Ireland with Kim Basinger. Hilaria and Baldwin married in June 2012.
"Alec was very upfront with what he wanted in the beginning. He really wanted to have more kids," Hilaria told Us Weekly in November 2017.