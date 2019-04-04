Hilaria Baldwin expects to have miscarriage: 'The baby isn't growing'

Hilaria Baldwin (R), pictured with Alec Baldwin (L) and daughter Carmen, said there's a "very, very small" chance of her carrying her fifth child with Baldwin to term. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Hilaria Baldwin says she is "most likely experiencing" a miscarriage.

The 35-year-old author and podcast host said in an Instagram post Thursday there's only a "very, very small" chance of her carrying her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin to term.

"I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies... and I don't want to keep this from you, just because it isn't as positive and shiny as the rest," Hilaria captioned a mirror selfie.

"Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it," she said. "I don't want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand."

Hilaria is in her first trimester of pregnancy and gave an update on her unborn baby's health.

"So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn't strong, and the baby isn't growing very much. So we wait -- and this is hard. So much uncertainty... but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy," the expectant mom said.

"I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult," she added. "I'm hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic."

Hilaria later thanked fans for their support in a post on Instagram Stories.

"Thank you for the support and for your stories... this is why I wanted to share... we are such a community here. And may we continue to stick together and lift each other up," she wrote.

Hilaria is parent to 5-year-old daughter Carmen and three sons, 3-year-old Rafael, 2-year-old Leonardo and 10-month-old Romeo, with Baldwin, who is also parent to 23-year-old daughter Ireland with Kim Basinger. Hilaria and Baldwin married in June 2012.

"Alec was very upfront with what he wanted in the beginning. He really wanted to have more kids," Hilaria told Us Weekly in November 2017.