April 3 (UPI) -- Reality television star Savannah Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best fame is engaged to her boyfriend, professional hockey player Nic Kerdiles.

Kerdiles, 25, proposed to Chrisley, 21, on Christmas Eve in front of her family, the couple confirmed to People magazine.

Chrisley also told the publication that she is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

Chrisley and Kerdiles have been dating for over a year, with the pair becoming Instagram official in January 2018.

"Never in a million years did I think I would be this young and have found my forever person. You are the best decision I have ever made. You love me through all my flaws and imperfections. I'm so glad I didn't settle for less because now I have everything I could want in a man and more," Chrisley said on Instagram Wednesday alongside an engagement photo.

"You know how to handle me. You know what I need when I feel like my world is in crumbling. You know how to make me smile on good days and bad days. You always listen to what I need to say. You support my decisions. You motivate me in whatever I'm doing. You love me unconditionally but more importantly, you respect me," she continued.

Chrisley's new reality series with her brother Chase Chrisley, titled Growing Up Chrisley, premiered on USA Network on Tuesday. The spinoff follows the siblings as they move to Los Angeles to chase their dreams. The show will feature Kerdiles who is also set to appear in Season 7 of Chrisley Knows Best.

"If I were to get married I would love a spinoff about a family that I created. You never know," Chrisley said recently during an interview with UPI about Growing Up Chrisley.