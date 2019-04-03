Green Day perform on "Good Morning America" on May 19, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool of Green Day. The band is set to release a book based on their song "Last of the American Girls." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Green Day's full-colored book Last of the American Girls is set for release on Oct. 29, the band announced on Twitter.

Green Day released artwork for the book on Tuesday featuring a woman who has painted a giant "X" using the colors of the American flag.

"The band has long been ahead of its time, and 'Last of the American Girls' is a testament to their vision. Released in 2010, the song about a spirited nonconformist young woman named Gloria embodies today's cultural zeitgeist and is a salute and tribute to female empowerment and individuality," reads a synopsis.

"Celebrating true rebel girls-girls who push back, girls who use their voice, girls who say no-Last of the American Girls takes on both the establishment and the upwardly mobile, espousing an infectious spirit that has never been more relevant," it continues.