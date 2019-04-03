April 3 (UPI) -- Green Day's full-colored book Last of the American Girls is set for release on Oct. 29, the band announced on Twitter.Last of the American Girls, based on Green Day's 2010 single of the same name, is co-authored and illustrated by artist Frank Caruso. The book is being published by HarperCollins.
Green Day released artwork for the book on Tuesday featuring a woman who has painted a giant "X" using the colors of the American flag.
"The band has long been ahead of its time, and 'Last of the American Girls' is a testament to their vision. Released in 2010, the song about a spirited nonconformist young woman named Gloria embodies today's cultural zeitgeist and is a salute and tribute to female empowerment and individuality," reads a synopsis.
"Celebrating true rebel girls-girls who push back, girls who use their voice, girls who say no-Last of the American Girls takes on both the establishment and the upwardly mobile, espousing an infectious spirit that has never been more relevant," it continues.
Rebel girls unite 👊 our book w/ Frank Caruso, LAST OF THE AMERICAN GIRLS, is coming out on 10/29 💥 Pre-order your copy https://t.co/3QJd27QrLn pic.twitter.com/UlfXKRFiWj— Green Day (@GreenDay) April 2, 2019