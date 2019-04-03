'Borderlands 3' to debut on XB1, PS4, PC in September

April 3 (UPI) -- Borderlands 3 is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in September.

Gearbox Software and 2K Games shared a release date -- Sept. 13 -- and a new trailer for the video game Wednesday after announcing the sequel at PAX East last week.

Gearbox shared more details about the Vault Hunters in a press release. Moze can digistruct a mech for additional firepower, Amara can summon ethereal fists, FL4K has loyal beasts at his command and Zen specializes in battlefield gadgetry.

"Borderlands 3 arrives on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on September 13, 2019! Tune in to the Gameplay Reveal Event on May 1st, where we'll debut the first hands-on looks," Gearbox tweeted Wednesday.

Gearbox confirmed the PC version of the game will be an Epic Games store exclusive until April 2020.

"The PC gaming community has been an important part of the success of the Borderlands series, and we are excited to be partnering with Epic who recognize its worldwide popularity and share in our commitment to bring Borderlands 3 to this rapidly expanding audience," 2K president David Ismailer said, according to Variety.

"Our mission, in addition to delivering the most engaging and captivating entertainment experiences, is to embrace new distribution platforms that will contribute to our effort to grow the audience for Borderlands 3," he added.

The original Borderlands debuted in 2009 and was followed by Borderlands 2 in 2012. 2K Australia released the game Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel in 2014.