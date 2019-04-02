April 2 (UPI) -- Nominees for the 23rd annual Webby Awards, which honors the best of the Internet, were announced on Tuesday.
The Webby Awards honors categories that span websites, videos, advertising, apps, mobile, social, podcasts and video games.
The ceremony, also known for having its winners deliver 5-word acceptance speeches, will take place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Nominees will be announced on April 2 and Jenny Slate is serving as host.The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was nominated for Best Overall Social Presence - Media/Entertainment (Social) alongside Deadpool 2 Social Media Campaign, HBO Brand Social Media, VICE and The New Yorker on Social Media. The Tonight Show's Cover Room music series was nominated for Variety (Video) alongside The Star Wars Show, V Live, Live V, Channel Surfing and Vanity Fair's John Krasinski Breaks Down A Quiet Place's Lantern Scene. The Ellen DeGeneres Show was nominated for Celebrity/Fan (Social) along with @ConanOBrien, Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture, Tha Carter III Anniversary and Power of Young Hollywood.
DeGeneres' Ellentube was nominated for Entertainment (Apps, Mobile & Voice) where it will face competition from Fandango, Marvel Unlimited, Neverthink and Reelgood for iOS.
Nominees for Comedy Shortform (Video) include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Mean Tweets Avengers Edition, Tide CEO: You Gotta Stop Eating Tide Pods, CH Shorts, The Simpsons "A Tale of Two Trumps and How to Write a New Yorker Cartoon Caption: Child-Prodigy Edition.