Jenny Slate is set to host the 2019 Webby Awards. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Ellen Degeneres and her daytime program have been nominated for Celebrity/Fan (Social) at the 2019 Webby Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jimmy Fallon and his "Tonight Show" was nominated for Best Overall Social Presence - Media/Entertainment (Social) at the 2019 Webby Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Nominees for the 23rd annual Webby Awards, which honors the best of the Internet, were announced on Tuesday.

The Webby Awards honors categories that span websites, videos, advertising, apps, mobile, social, podcasts and video games.

The ceremony, also known for having its winners deliver 5-word acceptance speeches, will take place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Nominees will be announced on April 2 and Jenny Slate is serving as host.

DeGeneres' Ellentube was nominated for Entertainment (Apps, Mobile & Voice) where it will face competition from Fandango, Marvel Unlimited, Neverthink and Reelgood for iOS.

Nominees for Comedy Shortform (Video) include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Mean Tweets Avengers Edition, Tide CEO: You Gotta Stop Eating Tide Pods, CH Shorts, The Simpsons "A Tale of Two Trumps and How to Write a New Yorker Cartoon Caption: Child-Prodigy Edition.