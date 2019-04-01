Tania Mallet, 'Goldfinger' star, dead at 77

We are very sorry to hear that Tania Mallet who played Tilly Masterson in GOLDFINGER has passed away. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/gMkqqheGJ7

April 1 (UPI) -- Tania Mallet, the actress who starred in 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, has died at the age of 77.

The official Twitter account for the James Bond franchise confirmed Mallet's death on Sunday alongside a photo Mallet from the classic spy-action film.

Mallet appeared in Goldfinger as Tilly Masterson alongside Sean Connery as Agent 007. Her character sought revenge against the titular villain played by Gert Frobe, who had killed her sister by painting her gold.

"We are very sorry to hear that Tania Mallet who played Tilly Masterson in Goldfinger has passed away. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time," the caption said.

Mallet is the cousin of actress Helen Mirren. She returned to modeling after appearing in Goldfinger.

