Canadian Screen Awards: 'Anne with an E,' 'Schitt's Creek' win big

"Schitt's Creek" co-creator and star Eugene Levy. The show won Best Comedy Series at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards.

April 1 (UPI) -- Anne with an E and Schitt's Creek were big winners at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards which recognizes excellence in Canadian film and television.

Anne with an E won Best Dramatic Series during the awards ceremony on Sunday over Vikings, Blood and Water, Frankie Drake Mysteries and Bad Blood. The 19th-century family drama's star Amybeth McNulty won Best Lead Actress, Drama.

Schitt's Creek took home Best Comedy Series over Letterkenny, Workin' Moms, Mr. D, and Second Jen, with star Catherine O'Hara winning Best Lead Actress, Comedy.

"In Schitt's Creek we are writing a world that examines the transformational effects of love when the threat of hate and intolerance has been removed from the equation and while that's not a reality for many, our goal is to shine a light out there that asks the question, what if it was? Wouldn't we all be happier if we are able to love out loud?" Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy said onstage.

Other television winners included The Amazing Race Canada winning Best Reality/Competition Reality Series, Jared Keeso winning Best Lead Actor, Comedy for Letterkenny and Kik Coates winning Best Lead Actor, Drama for Bad Blood.

A Colony won Best Motion Picture over Genesis, Family First, The Great Darkened Days and Just a Breath Away. Theodore Pellerin won Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Family First, while Emillie Bierre won Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for A Colony.