BREAKING: @brutusbeefcake_ will be the final inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019, as first reported by @SInow . https://t.co/8GK59Z3CzQ

April 1 (UPI) -- Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake, real name Ed Leslie, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2019 during WrestleMania 35 week on Saturday.

Beefcake joined WWE in 1984, later forming The Dream Team with Greg 'The Hammer' Valentine. The team defeated The British Bulldogs in 1985 to become Tag Team Champions.

Beefcake and Valentine would go their separate ways at WrestleMania 3, with Beefcake then showing up for 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper's Hair vs. Hair match against Adrian Adonis. Beefcake, following Piper's victory, cut Adonis' hair off, officially making him The Barber.

Beefcake was known for knocking his opponents out with his signature Sleep Hold, which would then allow him to cut their hair. He enjoyed feuds with fellow class of 2019 member The Honky Tonk Man, 'The Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase, 'Macho Man Randy Savage and Curt 'Mr. Perfect' Hennig.

The grappler ended Hennig's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 6 and teamed up with his friend Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 9 to form The Mega Maniacs and take on Money Inc., consisting of DiBase and Irwin R. Schyster.

Beefcake was also known for hosting his own interview segment titled The Barber Shop. The show famously featured Shawn Michaels betraying his partner Marty Jannetty before throwing him through a barbershop window.

Beefcake later joined WCW and battled Hogan in the main event of Starrcade in 1994.

"This is the culmination of a lifetime's worth of work," Beefcake told Sports Illustrated about being inducted into the Hall of Fame. "I'm grateful to the WWE, and I cannot wait for the tremendous honor."

Beefcake is the final superstar announced for the Hall of Fame class of 2019. He joins D-Generation X, which consists of members Triple H, Shawn Michaels, the late Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gun and X-Pac, The Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson, and tag team Harlem Heat consisting of Booker T and Stevie Ray and who will also be entered into the Hall of Fame.

WWE employer Sue Aitchison is set to receive the Warrior Award at the Hall of Fame ceremony which will be live-streamed on the WWE Network on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.