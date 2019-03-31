'Black-ish,' 'Black Panther' win big at the NAACP Image Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Marsai Martin arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Loretta Devine arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Miles Brown arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Danai Gurira arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Major arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Tamera Mowry arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Adrienne Bailon arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Chrissy Metz arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Faithe Herman arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Mackenzie Hancsicsak arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Robert Townsend arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Parker Bates arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Carrie Bernans arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Stacy Ike arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Trevor Noah arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Courtney Tezeno arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Eris Baker arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Storm Reid arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Michael B. Jordan arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Thandie Newton arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lupita Nyong'o arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Yara Shahidi arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Yara Shahidi arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Chadwick Boseman arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sheila Jackson Lee arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Chris Pang arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sheila Jackson Lee arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Isaiah Washington and Jenisa Garland arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
(L-R) Yvette Yates and Shaun Redick arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Raheem DeVaughn arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sage the Gemini arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Emily Arlook arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Alex R. Hibbert arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jernard Wells arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Nathaniel Pelle arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Caleb Davis arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Karen Towns arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lauren Underwood arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
April Reign arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Alexandra Renee Scott arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Shaun Redick arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Porsche Thomas arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Chrystee Pharris arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Isaiah John arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Chrystee Pharris arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Amani K. Smith arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Janaye Ingram arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Tyi McCray arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Janaye Ingram arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Mykal Kilgore arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Franchesca Ramsey arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ron "Teddy Bear" Knight arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Darien Baldwin arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Scottie Beam arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Mona Scott-Young arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Laya DeLeon Hayes arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James Mathis III arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
David Bullock arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Elton Anderson arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cree Davis arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lynn Whitfield arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Skye Townsend and Robert Townsend arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rome Flynn arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lamar Johnson arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Skye Townsend arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jason Mitchell arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Roy Wood Jr. arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Salone Monet arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Angela Rye arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Naturi Naughton arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Peter Mackenzie arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Tayari Jones arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Larenz Tate arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Milan Christopher arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Terri Seymour arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Carla Hall arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Brandon Victor Dixon arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jon Huertas arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Londyn Green arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Flaviana Matata arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Joy Reid arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ben Tankard arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Mark Canton arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Dorothy Canton arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lauren Underwood arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Mark Canton arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Vanessa Baden arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Omar Wilson arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Iyanla Vanzant arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Alex Thomas arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Gary Lennon arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Dawn-Lyen Gardner arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Danielle Brooks (L) and Erika Alexander arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Van Jones arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Thandie Newton and Leonardo Nam arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 30, 2019. The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cynthia Erivo arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Hannah Zeile arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Niles Fitch arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Hannah Zeile arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Yolonda Ross arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Amirah Vann arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Victoria Rowell arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Chyna Layne arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Meta Golding arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Roland Martin arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Trevor Jackson arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Tika Sumpter arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kendrick Sampson arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Malinda Williams arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Flaviana Matata arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ebonee Davis arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Daisy Lightfoot arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Francia Raisa arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Issa Rae arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Raven Lyn arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Yvonne Orji arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Marcus Scribner arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sanaa Lathan arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kiki Layne arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sterling K. Brown arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ryan Michelle Bathe arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Danielle Brooks arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
John Legend arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Maxine Waters arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kate Beckinsale arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Chadwick Boseman arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ne-Yo (3rd from left) and his family arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Logan Browning arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Letitia Wright arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo