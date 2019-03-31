'Black-ish,' 'Black Panther' win big at the NAACP Image Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Marsai Martin arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Loretta Devine arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Miles Brown arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Danai Gurira arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Major arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tamera Mowry arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Adrienne Bailon arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chrissy Metz arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Faithe Herman arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mackenzie Hancsicsak arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Robert Townsend arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Parker Bates arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Carrie Bernans arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Stacy Ike arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Trevor Noah arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Courtney Tezeno arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Eris Baker arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Storm Reid arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Michael B. Jordan arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Thandie Newton arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lupita Nyong'o arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Yara Shahidi arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Yara Shahidi arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chadwick Boseman arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sheila Jackson Lee arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Pang arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sheila Jackson Lee arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Isaiah Washington and Jenisa Garland arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

(L-R) Yvette Yates and Shaun Redick arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Raheem DeVaughn arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sage the Gemini arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Emily Arlook arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alex R. Hibbert arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jernard Wells arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nathaniel Pelle arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Caleb Davis arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Karen Towns arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lauren Underwood arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April Reign arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alexandra Renee Scott arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Shaun Redick arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Porsche Thomas arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chrystee Pharris arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Isaiah John arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chrystee Pharris arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Amani K. Smith arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Janaye Ingram arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tyi McCray arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Janaye Ingram arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mykal Kilgore arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Franchesca Ramsey arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ron "Teddy Bear" Knight arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Darien Baldwin arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Scottie Beam arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mona Scott-Young arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Laya DeLeon Hayes arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

James Mathis III arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

David Bullock arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Elton Anderson arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cree Davis arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lynn Whitfield arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Skye Townsend and Robert Townsend arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rome Flynn arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lamar Johnson arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Skye Townsend arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jason Mitchell arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Roy Wood Jr. arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Salone Monet arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Angela Rye arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Naturi Naughton arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Peter Mackenzie arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tayari Jones arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Larenz Tate arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Milan Christopher arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Terri Seymour arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Carla Hall arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Brandon Victor Dixon arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jon Huertas arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Londyn Green arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Flaviana Matata arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Joy Reid arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ben Tankard arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mark Canton arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dorothy Canton arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lauren Underwood arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mark Canton arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Vanessa Baden arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Omar Wilson arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Iyanla Vanzant arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alex Thomas arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gary Lennon arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dawn-Lyen Gardner arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Danielle Brooks (L) and Erika Alexander arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Van Jones arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Thandie Newton and Leonardo Nam arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 30, 2019. The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cynthia Erivo arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hannah Zeile arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Niles Fitch arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hannah Zeile arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Yolonda Ross arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Amirah Vann arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Victoria Rowell arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chyna Layne arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Meta Golding arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Roland Martin arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Trevor Jackson arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tika Sumpter arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kendrick Sampson arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Malinda Williams arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Flaviana Matata arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ebonee Davis arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Daisy Lightfoot arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Francia Raisa arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Issa Rae arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Raven Lyn arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Yvonne Orji arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Marcus Scribner arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sanaa Lathan arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kiki Layne arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sterling K. Brown arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Michelle Bathe arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Danielle Brooks arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John Legend arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Maxine Waters arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kate Beckinsale arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chadwick Boseman arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ne-Yo (3rd from left) and his family arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Logan Browning arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo