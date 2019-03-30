Famous birthdays for March 30: Norah Jones, Warren Beatty

March 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Spanish painter Francisco Jose de Goya in 1746
-- German chemist Robert Bunsen, inventor of the Bunsen gas burner, in 1811
-- English author Anna Sewell (Black Beauty) in 1820
-- English social reformer Charles Booth in 1840
-- Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in 1853
-- Irish dramatist Sean O'Casey in 1880
-- Philanthropist Brooke Astor in 1902
-- Singer Frankie Laine in 1913
-- TV host Peter Marshall in 1926 (age 93)
-- Actor Richard Dysart in 1929
-- Actor John Astin in 1930 (age 89)
-- Actor Warren Beatty in 1937 (age 82)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry Lucas in 1940 (age 79)
-- Rock musician Graeme Edge in 1941 (age 78)
-- British blues/rock guitarist Eric Clapton in 1945 (age 74)
-- Actor Robbie Coltrane in 1950 (age 69)
-- Actor Paul Reiser in 1957 (age 62)
-- Rapper MC Hammer, born Stanley Burrell, in 1962 (age 57)
-- Singer Tracy Chapman in 1964 (age 55)
-- Television commentator Piers Morgan in 1965 (age 54)
-- Singer Celine Dion in 1968 (age 51)
-- Actor Mark Consuelos in 1971 (age 48)
-- Singer Norah Jones in 1979 (age 40)
-- Country singer Justin Moore in 1984 (age 35)