Famous birthdays for March 30: Norah Jones, Warren Beatty

Celine Dion appears backstage during the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21. The singer turns 51 on March 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Norah Jones sings "America the Beautiful" during a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring astronauts John Glenn, Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin on Capitol Hill in Washington on November 16, 2011. The singer turns 40 on March 30. File Roger L. Wollenberg | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Spanish painter Francisco Jose de Goya in 1746

-- German chemist Robert Bunsen, inventor of the Bunsen gas burner, in 1811

-- English author Anna Sewell (Black Beauty) in 1820

-- English social reformer Charles Booth in 1840

-- Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in 1853

-- Irish dramatist Sean O'Casey in 1880

-- Philanthropist Brooke Astor in 1902

-- Singer Frankie Laine in 1913

-- TV host Peter Marshall in 1926 (age 93)

-- Actor Richard Dysart in 1929

-- Actor John Astin in 1930 (age 89)

-- Actor Warren Beatty in 1937 (age 82)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry Lucas in 1940 (age 79)

-- Rock musician Graeme Edge in 1941 (age 78)

-- British blues/rock guitarist Eric Clapton in 1945 (age 74)

-- Actor Robbie Coltrane in 1950 (age 69)

-- Actor Paul Reiser in 1957 (age 62)

-- Rapper MC Hammer, born Stanley Burrell, in 1962 (age 57)

-- Singer Tracy Chapman in 1964 (age 55)

-- Television commentator Piers Morgan in 1965 (age 54)

-- Singer Celine Dion in 1968 (age 51)

-- Actor Mark Consuelos in 1971 (age 48)

-- Singer Norah Jones in 1979 (age 40)

-- Country singer Justin Moore in 1984 (age 35)