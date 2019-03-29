Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment after marrying Erika Koike. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment four days after he married his girlfriend Erika Koike in Las Vegas.

Cage applied for a marriage license on Saturday with the couple receiving a marriage certificate that same day.

The annulment was filed on Wednesday. The actor has requested a divorce if an annulment is not possible.

Cage, 55, and Koike, a makeup artist, were first linked together in April 2018.

The Mandy star has been previously married three times to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley and Alice Kim. He shares 28-year-old son Weston with Christina Fulton and 13-year-old son Kal-El with Kim.