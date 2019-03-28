Selena Gomez attends the premiere of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" on June 30. File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

Adam Driver (R) and Joanna Tucker arrive on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bill Murray's zombie film "The Dead Don't Die" has received a summer release date. The film also stars Adam Driver and Selena Gomez, among others. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Zombie film The Dead Don't Die starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Selena Gomez and many others has received a June 14 release date.

Tilda Swinton, Iggy Pop, Steve Buscemi, RZA, Chloe Sevigny, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Sara Driver, Carol Kane and Tom Waits round out the rest of the star-studded cast.

The project hails from writer and director Jim Jarmusch. The filmmaker previously collaborated with Murray on 2003's Coffee and Cigarettes and 2005's Broken Flowers.

Plot details concerning The Dead Don't Die are being kept under wraps.

The actor recently signed on to star alongside Rashida Jones in director Sofia Coppola's next film, titled On the Rocks. The Apple project will feature Murray as a playboy who reconnects with his daughter.